~92 Days of Summer~ by crowfan
~92 Days of Summer~

Another year and another contest.......I think Mike and I have tried every summer for 9 years now to win this contest. We have come so close but not made it. A few years ago out of 100 people I was the 88th person called up to pick the winner garage door opener. The 99th person picked the right one.
Tonight there were only 16 people left. I came up to the table and picked #18. Not the winner. Another year being close. It's pretty exciting watching and waiting for the door to open. The grand prize is 30 thousand dollars.
