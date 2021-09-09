Previous
~Bye Bye Spiders~ by crowfan
Photo 2362

~Bye Bye Spiders~

Today Tyson from Sasquatch came to spray for spiders.....I planned on taking a picture of him doing his thing but we got carried away talking and I forgot. So here is his business card.
I have my house sprayed outside every year and I have to say I rarely ever see one in our house. But they are in our trees and web across the yard. That he couldn't fix.
When my nephew Kyle was young I paid him 10 cents for every spider he killed. One day he had killed 117. He made money and I felt safe outside.
This evening we went to dinner with Kyla and Clark. Had a really nice time
