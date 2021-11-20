~Non Productive Day~

Today I set out to go shopping for some more table napkins and maybe a table runner for our Thanksgiving dinner. 1st store I ran into a neighbor and we chatted for 45 minutes.

Next store I ran into Kathy and we talked for 2 3/4 hours. so basically I accomplished 3 1/2 hours of visiting.

Tonight Mike and I are gathering up our rain gear and headed to the flooded area and volunteering tomorrow to help with all the clean up and removal of everything that has been ruined. So tomorrow will make up for today.