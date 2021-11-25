Previous
~Thanksgiving~ by crowfan
Photo 2439

~Thanksgiving~

Today all of our usual guests for Thanksgiving all got together and went to Everson and Sumas to help with a thanksgiving dinner for all of the flood victims. We will celebrate this Saturday with our family and friends.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
