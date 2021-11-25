Sign up
Photo 2439
~Thanksgiving~
Today all of our usual guests for Thanksgiving all got together and went to Everson and Sumas to help with a thanksgiving dinner for all of the flood victims. We will celebrate this Saturday with our family and friends.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
0
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th November 2021 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
