~Hummer~

Emilie spent the night so we could get up at 5 am to do black Friday shopping... Neither of us were into shopping. after an hour we came back home and went back to sleep. Brent came over and he and I went to the craft store where he bought a few things for his projects. My son has many talents and he is very creative. In the past I have posted some of his work.

The best part was just spending the day with him.