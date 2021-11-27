Previous
Next
~Dinner~ by crowfan
Photo 2441

~Dinner~

Today we celebrated Thanksgiving. Missing was our son Brent and the girls and Dave's girlfriend Billie. Dinner turned out good and the company was great.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
668% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise