~Murder Mystery~ by crowfan
Photo 2511

~Murder Mystery~

Tonight Kyla and I went to a murder mystery party. I was Billie the bartender and Lou Lysalot the attorney. A few people didn't show up so I had to be 2 different people. We had a good time. The murder took place in New Orleans Maddison Mansion.
