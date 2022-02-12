Previous
~Wood Duck~ by crowfan
~Wood Duck~

Today Mike and I drove to Kirkland again looking for the Mandarin Duck. Once again no luck.
We then drove to Lakewood to watch Layla's dance competition. Her team took 2nd place.
12th February 2022

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
