~Baby Joan~ by crowfan
~Baby Joan~

Today Mike and I did some work outside and then I did some time painting the carousel course Mike restored.
While I was outside I saw the neighbors son pull in and I jumped at the chance to see their new baby.Her name is Joan and is 3 months old.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
