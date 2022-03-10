Sign up
Photo 2544
~I-5 Rock~
Tonight Vicki and I had our husbands drop us off on the side of the freeway and we hauled all our paint gear up the hill and painted the rock in memory of our sons for the 21st year of their disappearance.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
Privacy
