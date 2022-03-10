Previous
~I-5 Rock~ by crowfan
Tonight Vicki and I had our husbands drop us off on the side of the freeway and we hauled all our paint gear up the hill and painted the rock in memory of our sons for the 21st year of their disappearance.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
