~Soup~

Today was a soup kind of day........

Around noon Vicki and I drove to the rock to see if we could snap a picture of ourselves in front of the rock. As I pulled up to the spot we saw 2 people painting over our rock. Apparently they had painted ~Happy 60th Steve~ the during the day and we had painted over their rock. Not know when it had been done. The next day when they went to look at their paint job they saw it was painted over (by us) so needless to say we won't paint it again. At least ours lasted 1 day.