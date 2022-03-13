Sign up
Photo 2547
~Welcome Visitor~
Today Michelle and Jason came for the afternoon along with Matthew.
We had such a good time exploring outside. This little guy walked miles I would guess.
This evening Vicki and Pete came over and we played cards.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2547
photos
Photo Details
