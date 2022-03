~Turnie~

Today I had lunch with my friend Renee. We had a good lunch and after she said I have something to tell you..... You and my counselor are the only 2 people who will know but yesterday I was told I have a huge cancerous tumor in my colon.. Needless to say I am so sad. She will have a cat scan scheduled and I will help her as I can.

Tonight Mike and I went to Vicki and Petes and we played cards. Once again Vicki and I beat the guys. Whoo hoo.