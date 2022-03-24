~Wow What a Day~

wow what a day.....

This morning ike and I met Rick and Dianne for breakfast at the birch door. Good to spend some time with them catching up..

This afternoon I met up with Kyla and we practiced using our new Stella Pro lights.... As you can see we didn't figure it out yet.

This evening we et up wit Dan and Kathy for dinner at Leaderblocks.. They had a great musician who played for 2 hours as we ate. After dinner we went across the street and had another drink and more visiting. It was a really fun night. Home now and I'm exhausted.. Tomorrow is a Matthew day so I better get a good night sleep.