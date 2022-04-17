Previous
~Happy Easter~ by crowfan
~Happy Easter~

Spent some time with Mike's Mom and then I got to spend a few more hours with Carol. Had a good visit while picking up peanut shells. he squirrel love her because there is a never ending supply of peanuts at her house.
