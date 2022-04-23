Previous
~Fotget Me Nots~ by crowfan
~Fotget Me Nots~

Today Pete and Vicki took Mike and I out for dinner to Extreme Sports Bar and Grill. The dinner was amazing..
After we came to our house for a game of Hand and Foot.
Vicki and I won once again. Sorry guys :-)
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
