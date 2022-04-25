Sign up
Photo 2590
~Vicki and Stella~
Today Vicki and I drove to Mount Vernon to visit with Stella and Matthew..
Vicki made Stella 3 hats and a vest. Sh'e sporting the smallest one today.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Mary Jo Gran
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th April 2022 1:10pm
