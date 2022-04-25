Previous
~Vicki and Stella~ by crowfan
Photo 2590

~Vicki and Stella~

Today Vicki and I drove to Mount Vernon to visit with Stella and Matthew..
Vicki made Stella 3 hats and a vest. Sh'e sporting the smallest one today.
