~Lilac Tree~ by crowfan
Photo 2612

~Lilac Tree~

Busy day today. Matthew and Michelle came for a visit. Stella stayed with her Great Grandma who is visiting from Florida.
Vicki came over also to play with Matthew.
We also got to see Emilie, Izze and Sarah.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
