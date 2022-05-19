Previous
~Birdie~ by crowfan
~Birdie~

Spent the day over at Kris and Deanna's helping them set up an estate sale. Thankfully the weather was nice.
Pictured is their bird. No clue of the name and as you can guess this was a desperate pic for the day.
