Photo 2614
~Birdie~
Spent the day over at Kris and Deanna's helping them set up an estate sale. Thankfully the weather was nice.
Pictured is their bird. No clue of the name and as you can guess this was a desperate pic for the day.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2614
photos
20
followers
14
following
716% complete
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th May 2022 1:41pm
