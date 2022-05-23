Sign up
Photo 2618
~What did I just hear?~
Today I went to lunch with Renee. She has received quite well from her colon cancer.
This afternoon I pretty much did nothing. All my energy seemed to have been zapped.
Tomorrow Matthew will come so I will be playing all day.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2618
photos
20
followers
14
following
