~Day After~ by crowfan
~Day After~

So today was a very slow start... Mike and I sat out and enjoyed the beautiful weather. Did a bit of gardening came in and napped. Then back out for a bit more of weeding.
Therefore I'm using one of my pictures from yesterday.
