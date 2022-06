~RIP Garth~

Our beloved dog passed away on November 24th 2014. I blipped his picture that day as he was eating his favorite Honey Crisp Apple.

Mike and I decided it was time to bury his ashes. I have been working on a secret garden for the last 3 years. I needed Mike to level some of the dirt so he took his Gibson and did that and in the precess we buried Garth. John and Vicki came by so they got to be part of the ceremony.