~Bellingham Bells~
Spent the day running around with Vicki.
This evening Mike and I went to the Bellingham Bells baseball game. The sun was shining and we had a beer while watching the game. A nice relaxing evening.
14th June 2022

John Falconer ace
In my limited experience watching baseball in the USA it was obligatory to have a beer! Great shot.
June 15th, 2022  
