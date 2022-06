~Happy Birthday Carol~

Today is my friend Carol's (legacy) birthday.

I took her out to lunch to Skylarks and then a little shopping in Fairhaven,

At 3 Vicki and Joined a group of people and played pickle ball.

I LOVE LOVE LOVE the game. It was our first time playing and I think I may be hooked.

At 6:30 Vicki and Pete joined us at the Bellingham Bells baseball game. We had front row seats in the dugout. I don't think we could of had any better seats.

