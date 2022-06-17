Previous
~Changes~ by crowfan
Photo 2642

~Changes~

I never have one day that goes as planned. I put everything on a calendar and I swear as the day goes on things change on a dime.
Today I planned on shopping with Emilie, She came over and found out we needed to get Layla, While on our way I got a call from Lexi to pick her up. We got her first and then picked up Layla.
Went to the mall to get Father's Day gifts. On our way home got a call from Auri who was at the trampoline zone and needed a ride home.
I was suppose to go to a retirement party at noon but just couldn't fit it in.
Last but not least Mike and I drove to Anacortis to sign up for the 92 days of summer. Today was the instant qualifier and I was chosen.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
