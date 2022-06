~Hip Hop~

Today Vicki helped me shop for the groceries for our Father's day BBQ. We will have 17 plus people here. Praying for no rain.

This evening we went to the Mount Baker Theater for Auri's Hip Hop performance. The total show was 3 hours and her performance was only one dance. It was long but fun to see all the different dancers.

Layla and Lexi are spending the night here. I did their nails until midnight so they are happy and now it's time for bed.

Big Day tomorrow.