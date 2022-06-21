Previous
~Vicki and Stella~ by crowfan
~Vicki and Stella~

Today Vicki and I drove to Mount Vernon. Vicki watched the kids while Michelle and I worked in her yard. I did the weed eating, weed pulling and tree trimming. Michelle then pressure washed their patio.
We left around 5.
Once I was home I figured I had the weed eater in my car still so I went to my son's house and did all his weed eating and cleaning up the sidewalks in front and side of his house.
They are planning on selling it so I wanted to help them get things cleaned up.
Pictured is Vicki holding Stella.
Extra is Matthew helping in the yard and chasing the kitty.
Last picture is Matthew snuggled up in my lap.
