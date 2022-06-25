Previous
~ Buck~ by crowfan
Photo 2651

~ Buck~


~Rose Eaters~

Matthew and I had a great day playing today upside all day.
In the evening we had a great dinner at Vicki and Pete’s to celebrate his birthday.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
