~Auri and Me~

At 12;45 am I got a text message from Auri saying she she was at a sleepover and just wanted to talk to someone.

Well that woke me right up. I called her and she was feeling a bit scared and wanted me to pick her up. She has a hard time sleeping over places but wanted to try because it was a fun birthday party for her friend.

I followed GPS and found the place and brought her home.

Today we went to Cornwall park and played pickle ball. We had a lot of fun but it was way to hot.

For dinner Mike and I met up with Dan and Kathy and had dinner down at the harbor.