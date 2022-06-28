Previous
~The Gang~ by crowfan
Photo 2652

~The Gang~

Today Lexi and Auri came here at 8 am.
Michelle came later with Matthew and Stella. Needless to say it ended up being a fun and busy day with the kids. By 9 pm the house was quiet..
I love my Tuesdays!
