~WORK DAY~

Mike and I spent the entire day until 6:45 PM painting and cleaning rails. People probably never notice the small details that goes into keeping our place looking nice. I probably spent 6 hours cleaning the rails inside as well as the outside the surround sthe deck and hot tub.

Mike painted the bridge and fence that goes over the creek. I helped with this as well.

Our neighbor Andrei came over and even offered to paint the deck of the bridge.

When done we ran in, took quick showers and took Andrei out to dinner to the Loft along the water. Beautiful night out. Rain is expected for the next 2 to 3 days.