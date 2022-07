~Stella~

•:*¨¨*:·.♥☆✮(¯`*•.¸

•*´¯)✮☆♥.•:*¨¨*:·.HAPPY 4th of JULY ✮2022✮ ¸

(¯`*•.¸✮☆♥

Today Michelle Jason and the kids came over so we decided to do a bbq. Called Mikes Mom and the neighbor Andrei.

Had a nice time, food and weather was good and we all are in bed by 10:30.