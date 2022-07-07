Sign up
Photo 2661
~Relax~
Last night Lexi and Layla spent the night.
Today was a pickle ball day. Andrei and I were a team and we beat 2 out of 3 games. Was a lot of fun.
Came home and soaked in the hot tub and read for awhile. Great way to end the day.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
Leave a Comment
