~Relax~
~Relax~

Last night Lexi and Layla spent the night.
Today was a pickle ball day. Andrei and I were a team and we beat 2 out of 3 games. Was a lot of fun.
Came home and soaked in the hot tub and read for awhile. Great way to end the day.
7th July 2022

Mary Jo Gran

