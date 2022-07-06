Previous
~Fern~ by crowfan
~Fern~

Another day spent with Layla, Lexi. Emilie and Layla'sw friend Eva. Vicki came by to join the girls.
Took Layla to dance practice and Lexi and I did some birthday shopping for Brent.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
