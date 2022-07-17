Previous
~Hosta~ by crowfan
~Hosta~

Spent the day outside working. The neighbors and I cleaned the sidewalk that is in front of our properties. Probably 2 city blocks. It looks so nice, just wished the other people would take care of their properties.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
