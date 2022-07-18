Previous
~Heron~ by crowfan
Photo 2672

~Heron~

Spent most of the day with Auri and her friend Kegan.
This evening I went to Carols and we sat outside and had a nice visit. Her heron never left the tree so I wasn't able to get the kind of pictures she does.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
