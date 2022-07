~Happy Birthday to John and Me~

Today my twin brother and I were born 66 years ago. That number sounds so old when inside I only feel 36.

Today Michelle, came with Stella and Matthew and her friends daughter Olivia.

Mike cooked up some delicious special hot dogs and all the grand kids came as well as Brent and Lacey Vicki and Pete, and Barb.

It was a great birthday except I wasn't able to spend it with my twin. We have only missed 2 birthdays in the past.