~Another One~ by crowfan
Photo 2681

~Another One~

While it unusual for a raccoon to be seen during the day this guy showed up in our yard.
Spent most of the day taking things off all the storage shelved in order to have room for the new windows to go in down stairs.
27th July 2022

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
734% complete

