Photo 2681
~Another One~
While it unusual for a raccoon to be seen during the day this guy showed up in our yard.
Spent most of the day taking things off all the storage shelved in order to have room for the new windows to go in down stairs.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
0
0
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2681
20
14
734% complete
10
365
NIKON D500
26th July 2022 5:59pm
