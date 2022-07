~1929 Roadster~

My Dad restored this 1929 Roadster back in the 70's.It was fun going on road trips looking for parts for the cars he restored.

20 some years ago I had heard my Dad had put the car up for sale.

I bought it. I had to convince him my money was as good as anyone else.

Lexi spent the night last night and this afternoon Emilie came over and the 3 of us went shopping for supplies that she needs to bring back to WSU next week. I will definitely miss her.