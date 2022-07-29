Previous
~Butterfly~ by crowfan
~Butterfly~

Had lunch with cousin Mike at Keenen's and then a walk along the boardwalk.
At 4:30 I drove to Shaylyn's house and did family photos for her. It was WAY to HOT.
As we were cooling down in the shade I potted the butterfly.
