Photo 2683
~Butterfly~
Had lunch with cousin Mike at Keenen's and then a walk along the boardwalk.
At 4:30 I drove to Shaylyn's house and did family photos for her. It was WAY to HOT.
As we were cooling down in the shade I potted the butterfly.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
0
0
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2683
photos
19
followers
13
following
735% complete
View this month »
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
29th July 2022 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
