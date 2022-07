~Shooting Range~

Today was our final day of our gun safety class. It was a great program. Here is a selfie of Vicki and I before our turn to shoot.

After a day at the range we hurried home and within a hour we had a birthday/going back to college party for Emile. She will turn 19 on the 7th and will be moving into her Sorority so we won't be able to be with her.