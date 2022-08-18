Sign up
Photo 2705
~Layla Driving~
Spent the day with Layla. She drove us everywhere and once again did wonderful. Late afternoon Vicki Layla and I played pickle ball.
This evening Layla and Lexi are spending the night. Another very hot and fun day.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
