~Layla Driving~ by crowfan
~Layla Driving~

Spent the day with Layla. She drove us everywhere and once again did wonderful. Late afternoon Vicki Layla and I played pickle ball.
This evening Layla and Lexi are spending the night. Another very hot and fun day.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Mary Jo Gran

