~Tending~ by crowfan
Photo 2709

~Tending~

Today my brother Boyd came to stay for a few days.
We went to dinner with Linda Tippee to celebrate her birthday and then after we stopped by the cemetery to clean some graves.
This is Boyd cleaning our Grandma and Grandpas.
