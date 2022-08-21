Previous
by crowfan
Today I woke up at 10:30. Did some laundry, dusted and cleaned the kitchen. I layed down at 12:30 and slept until 6 pm. Got up and made Mike dinner and watered Brents plants.
I didn't accomplish much today.
21st August 2022

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
