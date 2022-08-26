~Kool and the Gang~

Should of stayed home….. tonight we volunteered again for a concert at Tulalip Casino. The funds go toward Lexi and Auri’s cheer.

Opening band was~Average White Band~ and the main show was Kiol and the Gang.

Because I am exhausted and sore this will be short. I was assaulted by a women who threw me into the speakers and then grabbed my hand and bit my thumb and pointer finger. All because the drum stick hit my foot and I picked it up and she wanted it IMMEDIATELY. She drew blood. I had to have it cleaned and bandaged up. Tomorrow I will go in to get antibiotics.