~Mike's Family~

Today we had another get together with the family from Kansa City.

We had a really nice Lasagna dinner at Barb's club house. One of our local restaurants made it.

We had all the family in town gather as well.

Pictured is Mike's cousins, Aunts, mom and brother.

Tomorrow we will leave for Las Vegas at 6 am so look for a Vegas picture then.

Happy Birthday to my niece Michelle❤️