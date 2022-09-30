Previous
~Cove~ by crowfan
~Cove~

Lunch and walk with cousin Mike.
Picked up Layla and Ava and then Auri. Took Ava and Layla to the football game and then the spent the night.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
