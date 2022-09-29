Previous
~Wally~ by crowfan
Photo 2742

~Wally~

Finished moving all of Colleens things out of her condo..
Stopped by Johns and spotted Wally resting in their garden
This afternoon played pickle ball. Mike and Pete even joined in today. They were both naturals.
