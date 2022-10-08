~Lexi Homecoming~

Today Lexi called me at 1 to ask me if I had a necklace for her to wear at homecoming. She had broken her chain. As Grandma's do I ran to the store and bought her one because all mine are gold and she wanted silver to match her earrings.

At 3:30 she texts me she doesn't want to go to her homecoming. She had borrowed a dress and when she put it on it was to big..

I picked her up and took her and 3 of her friends to the mall and bought her a new dress. To me it is way to short but if you saw everyone her's was just like all the others.

After buying the dress I brought them all home and they did the final touch of their hair and make up. I was able to get them to their destination by 5 pm.