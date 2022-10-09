~Re Painting~

In 2011 Lori and I along with a group of women helped the city of Ferndale recover their post office wall. A group of women got together several times a week and painted replicas of some of the U.S. Postage stamps. I chose 3 different designs.

Today Lori and I re painted the wall. It was in desperate need of a new coat of paint. Thanks to Phillippe who owns Ace Hardware in Ferndale we were able to paint the post office as he donated the paint.

We spent 5 hours with no breaks and finished the job. Boy was it hot out but it felt so nice to bring life back to the wall and it made the stamps that we painted pop out again.